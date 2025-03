Vasas, played by Azerbaijani national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova, has reached the semifinals of the Hungarian championship.

The season leader defeated Vasas-2 three times in the quarterfinals, which advanced to the playoffs from seventh place, Idman.biz reports.

The third match, like the previous ones, ended in favor of the favorite team with a score of 3:0. Abdulazimova scored 8 points.

Vasas will face KNRC in the semifinals.

Idman.biz