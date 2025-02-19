19 February 2025
EN

Ayshan Abdulazimova to compete in CEV Cup semi-final

Volleyball
News
19 February 2025 16:13
14
Ayshan Abdulazimova to compete in CEV Cup semi-final

Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova will compete in the semi-final of the CEV Cup.

Abdulazimova's team, Vasas, lost the second leg of the quarter-final match against Poland's Radomka with a 2-3 scoreline, Idman.biz reports.

However, the Hungarian champions won the first match 3-1, securing their place in the semi-final on aggregate.

Abdulazimova contributed 8 points during the match.

In the semi-finals, Vasas will face the winner of the match between Porto (Portugal) and Alba (Romania).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerrail star eyes back-to-back titles
12:14
Volleyball

Azerrail star eyes back-to-back titles

Azerrail volleyball player Charkhlouei Mohammadhossein has set his sights on securing another championship title

Polina Rahimova leads as Brazil League’s most efficient attacker
18 February 11:29
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova leads as Brazil League’s most efficient attacker

Azerbaijani volleyball star Polina Rahimova continues to dominate the Brazilian Volleyball League
Azerbaijani volleyball player in the semifinals
16 February 15:00
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player in the semifinals

The leader of the national championship defeated Korrona Brasov with a score of 3:0 in the 1/4 finals
Federation officials met with Regional Volleyball Clubs
15 February 11:00
Volleyball

Federation officials met with Regional Volleyball Clubs

Head of the Training and Youth Groups Department Akarçeşme emphasized that the development strategy of the AVF is supported by the CEV and FIVB
National volleyball player shares Valentine’s Day plans
14 February 17:32
Volleyball

National volleyball player shares Valentine’s Day plans

The 35-year-old middle blocker, who is married to former national team player Shafagat Habibova, shared his simple plans for Valentine's Day
Polina Rahimova: "I’ve received an offer to work as a coach in Azerbaijan" – INTERVIEW
14 February 17:01
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova: "I’ve received an offer to work as a coach in Azerbaijan" – INTERVIEW

Polina Rahimova, a member of the Azerbaijani volleyball team and the winner of the Brazil Cup, shared her thoughts

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
17 February 16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified