Ayshan Abdulazimova to compete in CEV Cup semi-final

Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova will compete in the semi-final of the CEV Cup.

Abdulazimova's team, Vasas, lost the second leg of the quarter-final match against Poland's Radomka with a 2-3 scoreline, Idman.biz reports.

However, the Hungarian champions won the first match 3-1, securing their place in the semi-final on aggregate.

Abdulazimova contributed 8 points during the match.

In the semi-finals, Vasas will face the winner of the match between Porto (Portugal) and Alba (Romania).

