27 December 2024
EN

Cengiz Akarcesme conducts coaching course in Baku

Volleyball
News
27 December 2024 11:21
13
Cengiz Akarcesme conducts coaching course in Baku

The latest coaching course organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) for coaches and teachers has been completed.

15 coaches and teachers from the cities and regions included in the Baku RVK participated in the AVF's "1st Degree" coaching course, Idman.biz reports.

The classes held in Baku were conducted by Cengiz Akarcesme, AVF’s Head of Training and Youth Groups.

On the final day of the course, participants took both theoretical and practical exams. Those who passed both exams successfully were awarded the AVF’s "1st Degree" certificate. Coaches and teachers holding this certification will be eligible to coach in local championships. Professionals who complete all three degrees will gain the right to participate in the FIVB Level-1 seminar.

Coaching courses were previously held in Gabala and Sumgayit as well.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Polina Rahimova continues to lead as the most effective attacker in Brazil's Volleyball League
26 December 13:21
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova continues to lead as the most effective attacker in Brazil's Volleyball League

Osasco player Rahimova is currently at the top of the list of the championship's highest-scoring players
Faig Garayev: "No other country's leader shows this level of attention to athletes"
24 December 17:10
Volleyball

Faig Garayev: "No other country's leader shows this level of attention to athletes"

This statement was made by Faig Garayev, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and renowned coach, in an interview with Idman.biz
Volleyball Federation selects athletes from Istanbul Baku
24 December 11:37
Volleyball

Volleyball Federation selects athletes from Istanbul Baku

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) continues its efforts to identify talented youth and junior volleyball players
Abdulazimova’s team named Team of the Year
24 December 11:01
Volleyball

Abdulazimova’s team named Team of the Year

Ayshan's team has won all their matches in the national championship, showcasing a dominant season
Yelyzaveta Ruban’s impressive performance in Romania
23 December 13:21
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban’s impressive performance in Romania

Ruban scored an impressive 28 points in her team's victory over Constanta
Colombian volleyball player Ramirez leaves Azerrail
20 December 18:37
Volleyball

Colombian volleyball player Ramirez leaves Azerrail

The women’s volleyball team Azerrail has parted ways with their foreign player

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters