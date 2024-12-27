Cengiz Akarcesme conducts coaching course in Baku

The latest coaching course organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) for coaches and teachers has been completed.

15 coaches and teachers from the cities and regions included in the Baku RVK participated in the AVF's "1st Degree" coaching course, Idman.biz reports.

The classes held in Baku were conducted by Cengiz Akarcesme, AVF’s Head of Training and Youth Groups.

On the final day of the course, participants took both theoretical and practical exams. Those who passed both exams successfully were awarded the AVF’s "1st Degree" certificate. Coaches and teachers holding this certification will be eligible to coach in local championships. Professionals who complete all three degrees will gain the right to participate in the FIVB Level-1 seminar.

Coaching courses were previously held in Gabala and Sumgayit as well.

Idman.biz