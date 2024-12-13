13 December 2024
Former Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team coach to work in Indonesia

Bulent Karslıoglu, the former head coach of the Azerbaijan women's volleyball team, will continue his career in Indonesia.

Idman.biz reports that the Turkish coach, who led the team during the 2015 European Championship, has signed a contract with the Jakarta Pertamina Energi club.

This team was once coached by Azerbaijani coach Ziya Rajabov, where players like Natalya Mammadova and Odina Aliyeva also played.

Karslıoglu has previously worked with Azerrail and Igtisadci volleyball clubs.

