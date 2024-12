The volleyball player who is the champion of Azerbaijan in the team of Azerrail has found a new club.

Dominican striker Vielka Peralta will continue his career in Turkiye, Idman.biz reports.

She signed a contract with Sarıyer Municipality.

This will be the 10th club in her professional career for the athlete, who has also previously played in Peru, Greece, Indonesia and Israel.

