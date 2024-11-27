27 November 2024
AVF Official: "My goal is to represent our country worthily in the international federation"

Volleyball
News
27 November 2024 14:48
AVF Official: "My goal is to represent our country worthily in the international federation"

"My primary goal is to represent our country with honor in international organizations and responsibly fulfill my duties."

This is what Vusala Kazimova, the doctor of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), stated in an interview with Report following her appointment to the Medical Commission of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), as reported by Idman.biz.

Expressing her joy, Kazimova said: "Being elected as a member of FIVB's Medical Commission is a source of pride for me. My nomination was submitted by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation. I extend my deepest gratitude to the leadership for their trust. I believe that my work during international sports events held in our country and my role as a member of the Medical Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation played a significant role in my election to FIVB's Medical Commission."

Vusala Kazimova was elected to the Medical Commission during the first meeting of FIVB's Board of Administration. She will serve in this role until 2028.

