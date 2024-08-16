Nine came and twelve left

Azerbaijan's women's volleyball clubs continue their transfer activities.

A total of 9 volleyball players transferred during the off-season, Idman.biz reports.

All new players have transferred to National Aviation Academy. So far, the team has been strengthened with seven foreigners and two local volleyball players. Leyla Parshkova and Mariana Abuyeva joined the "students". The club's latest transfer is American striker Alianza Darley.

During the off-season, 12 foreigners left the Azerbaijani clubs. They are volleyball players who played in Ganja, Azerrail, Absheron and National Aviation Academy.

Idman.biz