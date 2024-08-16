17 August 2024
Nine came and twelve left

Volleyball
News
16 August 2024 18:25
24
Azerbaijan's women's volleyball clubs continue their transfer activities.

A total of 9 volleyball players transferred during the off-season, Idman.biz reports.

All new players have transferred to National Aviation Academy. So far, the team has been strengthened with seven foreigners and two local volleyball players. Leyla Parshkova and Mariana Abuyeva joined the "students". The club's latest transfer is American striker Alianza Darley.

During the off-season, 12 foreigners left the Azerbaijani clubs. They are volleyball players who played in Ganja, Azerrail, Absheron and National Aviation Academy.

Idman.biz

