Farid Jalalov: "We don't want to apply a physical pressure" - VIDEO

"Even though we have little time, we will try to do our best."

Idman.biz reports that Farid Jalalov, head coach of the Azerbaijan men's volleyball team, said this.

He commented on the national team's preparation for the European Golden League. Jalalov said that the main goal is to keep the players in shape: "As soon as the season ends, we started the training camp of the national team. Today, we do not want to burden the players in the team physically. We want to prepare the team physically, technically and tactically for the next 6 games. The team was mainly formed by young people. If we compare with last year's national team, there are more newcomers in this year's team. 7-8 of our players have finished their careers, some of them are trying themselves as coaches, and others in other fields."

According to the expert, they formed a national team consisting of volleyball players who played in MOIK and other clubs: "We kept 4-5 experienced and old volleyball players in the team this year as well. We implement a policy of rejuvenation in accordance with the strategy of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation. We have always participated in the European Silver League, and now it is a higher competition in terms of ranking. The level of teams here is higher. Our opponents are also stronger than before. We will try our best. Our main job is for young people to gain experience. Because these young people will support our team in future competitions."

It should be noted that our volleyball players will have their first test in Baku.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz