The team of Azerbaijan national team for the European League has been announced

The final squad of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of female volleyball players for the Golden European League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that 14 volleyball players were included in the team coached by Faig Garayev.

Azerbaijan team will rely on 5 attackers, 3 blockers, 3 ball distributors and 3 liberos in the tournament. Coach Faig Garayev will be assisted by coaches Famil Agayev, Emin Abilov and Sinisha Popek.

Forwards: Margarita Stepanenko, Anastasia Baydyuk, Nikalina Bashnakova, Ulker Karimova, Ilhame Azimova;

Blockers: Aynur Imanova, Maria Kirilyuk, Anastasia Mertsalova;

Distributors: Yana Doroshenko, Raziya Aliyeva, Marianna Abuyeva;

Liberos: Yuliya Karimova, Jeyran Imanova, Sanubar Alaskarova.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan team will play two matches in the 1st round of the Golden European League, which will be held in Croatia. The first opponents of Azerbaijan national team will be the hosts and Slovakia.

Idman.biz