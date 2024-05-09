10 May 2024
EN

The team of Azerbaijan national team for the European League has been announced

Volleyball
News
9 May 2024 12:35
The team of Azerbaijan national team for the European League has been announced

The final squad of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of female volleyball players for the Golden European League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that 14 volleyball players were included in the team coached by Faig Garayev.

Azerbaijan team will rely on 5 attackers, 3 blockers, 3 ball distributors and 3 liberos in the tournament. Coach Faig Garayev will be assisted by coaches Famil Agayev, Emin Abilov and Sinisha Popek.

Forwards: Margarita Stepanenko, Anastasia Baydyuk, Nikalina Bashnakova, Ulker Karimova, Ilhame Azimova;

Blockers: Aynur Imanova, Maria Kirilyuk, Anastasia Mertsalova;

Distributors: Yana Doroshenko, Raziya Aliyeva, Marianna Abuyeva;

Liberos: Yuliya Karimova, Jeyran Imanova, Sanubar Alaskarova.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan team will play two matches in the 1st round of the Golden European League, which will be held in Croatia. The first opponents of Azerbaijan national team will be the hosts and Slovakia.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"
9 May 13:49
Volleyball

Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"

"There are 4-5 players left in the team from our previous team"
Azerbaijan national team went to Maribor
9 May 12:02
Volleyball

Azerbaijan national team went to Maribor

Azerbaijan's team will try its strength in several test games here
Azerbaijan volleyball player: "We will do our best to win"
8 May 17:19
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball player: "We will do our best to win"

"This season, our team consists mainly of young people"
Faig Garayev: "I have no problem with anyone"
7 May 14:56
Volleyball

Faig Garayev: "I have no problem with anyone"

"Because our goal is the European Championship to be held in 2026"
Anastasia Baiduk: "The task was to win"
7 May 14:47
Volleyball

Anastasia Baiduk: "The task was to win"

"But we will try to achieve the maximum."
Aynur Imanova: "We are running out of time"
7 May 14:38
Volleyball

Aynur Imanova: "We are running out of time"

"The national championship has just ended. That's why we have very little time to prepare"

Most read

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
RECORDS from Man Utd
7 May 11:08
Football

RECORDS from Man Utd

The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League