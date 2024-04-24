24 April 2024
EN

Famil Agayev: "We have to take lesson from that game" – INTERVIEW

Volleyball
Interview
24 April 2024 15:15
Famil Agayev: "We have to take lesson from that game" – INTERVIEW

Idman.biz’s interview with the Absheron (women) head coach Famil Aghayev

- You finished the season in the second place in the Azerbaijan championship. What was the reason of defeat by Azerrail in the final?

- We aimed to be the first. But there was no luck. The opponent was very strong. We fought and did our best. We have faced Azerrail throughout the season. We won and lost those matches. But we have to learn from this game and prepare better for the next season. We must fill the gaps this time and not repeat our mistakes next year. We will do our best to ensure that the gold medal goes to Absheron next season.

- But we did not explain the reason for the 1:3 defeat.

- There was a shortage of volleyball players. All reserve players in our team are very young. In this regard, when a volleyball player made a mistake or was tired, I could not replace him with someone else. However, this was not the case at Azerrail. They have no problem in terms of players. Because the best players from the powerful countries of the world are in this team. It is a pleasure for us to fight with such a strong team in this form. It is proud to meet a team like Azerrail in the final. After that, we will gather a stronger and more dynamic team and continue our struggle.

- You said that you cannot replace someone when they make a mistake or are tired. Who fared worse than you expected?

- They all played well. But they have the ability to play at the maximum level. Sometimes the atmosphere on the field and the presence of many fans can affect the volleyball player. For this reason, those who cheer for the opposing team influence the other team. A similar situation happened in our team. But we were able to overcome it quickly. We faced luckier attacks from the opposing team. Because all the balls we took out of the defense went to the opposing team's field and they appreciated it very well.

- Your contract was until the end of the season. Will you continue your journey in Absheron?

- I haven't talked about it with the management yet. But I have no intention of leaving the club. If I continue with this team, we will perform better.

- The Golden European League is waiting for you as a coach. What will be the target?

- Yes, the games of the national team are coming. We must prepare well for this and perform. We will discuss some issues with the management of Absheron for the next season. We also want to participate in the Challenge Cup. Therefore, we need to form the right team. If we are lucky, we will go and perform.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Champion remains champion - VIDEO - PHOTO
23 April 18:13
Volleyball

Champion remains champion - VIDEO - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players was concluded today
GVF President: "As two states, we will carry out cooperation in volleyball"
23 April 16:50
Volleyball

GVF President: "As two states, we will carry out cooperation in volleyball"

"Soon, the working group will start working"
Azerrail President: "We aim to win in the European Cups"
23 April 11:03
Volleyball

Azerrail President: "We aim to win in the European Cups"

"We do not remember such a final in the history of Azerbaijani volleyball"
Azerbaijan player: "Offers are coming from Europe, there are many options" - INTERVIEW
23 April 10:47
Volleyball

Azerbaijan player: "Offers are coming from Europe, there are many options" - INTERVIEW

Azerrail volleyball player Andrey Melnikov answered journalists' questions after the final game of the Azerbaijan Championship
Azerbaijan champion: "I will go to where life takes me"
23 April 10:16
Volleyball

Azerbaijan champion: "I will go to where life takes me"

"The match was very exciting"
Ayshan Abdulazimova: "All this was not easy at all" - INTERVIEW
18 April 17:20
Volleyball

Ayshan Abdulazimova: "All this was not easy at all" - INTERVIEW

"We also won the cup for the fourth time"

Most read

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
23 April 17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
23 April 11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned