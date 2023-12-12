Azerbaijan against Poland

Azerbaijan's U-20 volleyball boys' national team will participate in the Eastern European Volleyball Zone Association (EEVZA) Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the teams of 5 countries will compete in the competition to be held in Gorzów-Wielkopolski, Poland, on January 10-14 next year.

The Azerbaijani volleyball players will face Latvian, Ukrainian, Estonian and Polish teams.



It should be noted that the competition is a qualifier for EURO-2024. According to the regulations, the first-place team will directly qualify for the final stage of the Continental Championship.



Idman.biz