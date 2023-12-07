Leaders’ challenge

Today, 2 games will be held in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men.
Idman.biz reports that the central match will took place between "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" and "Azerrail".
In a duel between undefeated teams, nominal hosts are considered lucky.
In the match "Murov AZ Terminal" - MOIK, it is expected that the former will win easily.
High League
December 7
18:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - "Azerrail"
Baku. Volleyball Center
19:00. MOIK - "Murov AZ Terminal"
Baku. The gym of "Murov Az Terminal".
|
Azerrail
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
9-2
|
273-233
|
8
|
Khari Byul Byul Shusha
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
6-2
|
200-169
|
6
|
Murov AZ Terminal
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
6-6
|
283-276
|
5
|
Khari Byul Byul Lachin
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5-3
|
183-174
|
4
|
Neftchi
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
7-9
|
360-358
|
4
|
MOIK
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
1-12
|
260-329
|
0
Idman.biz