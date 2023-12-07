Leaders’ challenge

Today, 2 games will be held in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men.

Idman.biz reports that the central match will took place between "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" and "Azerrail".

In a duel between undefeated teams, nominal hosts are considered lucky.

In the match "Murov AZ Terminal" - MOIK, it is expected that the former will win easily.

High League

December 7

18:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - "Azerrail"

Baku. Volleyball Center

19:00. MOIK - "Murov AZ Terminal"

Baku. The gym of "Murov Az Terminal".

Azerrail 3 3 0 9-2 273-233 8 Khari Byul Byul Shusha 2 2 0 6-2 200-169 6 Murov AZ Terminal 3 2 1 6-6 283-276 5 Khari Byul Byul Lachin 2 1 1 5-3 183-174 4 Neftchi 4 1 3 7-9 360-358 4 MOIK 4 0 6 1-12 260-329 0

Idman.biz