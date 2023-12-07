7 December 2023
Leaders’ challenge

Volleyball
7 December 2023 15:44
Leaders’ challenge

Today, 2 games will be held in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men.

Idman.biz reports that the central match will took place between "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" and "Azerrail".

In a duel between undefeated teams, nominal hosts are considered lucky.

In the match "Murov AZ Terminal" - MOIK, it is expected that the former will win easily.

High League
December 7
18:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - "Azerrail"
Baku. Volleyball Center

19:00. MOIK - "Murov AZ Terminal"
Baku. The gym of "Murov Az Terminal".

Azerrail

3

3

0

9-2

273-233

8

Khari Byul Byul Shusha

2

2

0

6-2

200-169

6

Murov AZ Terminal

3

2

1

6-6

283-276

5

Khari Byul Byul Lachin

2

1

1

5-3

183-174

4

Neftchi

4

1

3

7-9

360-358

4

MOIK

4

0

6

1-12

260-329

0

Idman.biz

