Azerbaijani national team lost in the second game without winning a set

The Azerbaijani national volleyball team, consisting of under-18 boys, played its second game in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the team coached by Jalil Bakhtiozi faced Ukraine.

Azerbaijan lost again with a score of 0:3.

EEVZA Championship

II round

November 22

Ukraine - Azerbaijan - 0:3 (7:25, 17:25, 18:25)

It should be noted that this was the team's 2nd defeat in a row. The team previously lost to Poland with a clean sheet. Azerbaijan’s volleyball players will play their next match against Latvia on November 7.

Idman.biz