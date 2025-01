Azerbaijan's first Ironman, Firdovsi Karimov, participated in his first international marathon this year.

He completed a distance of 42.195 km under the scorching sun in Dubai, UAE, Idman.biz reports.

After finishing the race, Karimov shared: “I am very pleased to break the personal record I set two years ago.”

Last year, he participated in marathon races held in Germany, Latvia, Italy, Poland, and other countries.

