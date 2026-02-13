14 February 2026
Expectations for Ironman 70.3 in Baku: what is known so far

Triathlon
News
13 February 2026 12:14
Expectations for Ironman 70.3 in Baku: what is known so far

This year, among non traditional sports events in Azerbaijan, one of the largest upcoming competitions is the triathlon tournament Ironman 70.3, scheduled to take place in Baku on 5 September. Although more than six months remain, considerable information about the event has already emerged.

According to Idman.Biz, Ironman 70.3 is a half iron distance race covering a total of 113 km. It will be the first event of its kind not only in the Caucasus but also across the post Soviet region, expected to attract athletes from around the world. The race will include 1.9 km of swimming, a 90 km cycling segment and a 21.1 km run.

In addition to the main competition, organisers are planning several parallel activities, including children’s Ironkids races, an entertainment programme and the Ironman Expo exhibition area. The aim is to combine sport with the cultural and tourism appeal of visiting the capital.

The swimming stage will take place in the Baku Bay, providing relatively calm water conditions. The cycling route will pass through both urban and suburban areas with sections suited for speed as well as moderate climbs, while the running segment will be held along the seaside boulevard with minimal elevation, making it a relatively fast course.

Registration for Ironman 70.3 Baku is already open, with participants required to be at least 18 years old on race day. The event is expected to become not only a sporting competition but also a major cultural gathering bringing together participants from across the globe.

The main expectation is that the race will elevate triathlon in Azerbaijan and the wider Caucasus to a new level. Hosting an event under the Ironman brand guarantees high standards of organisation, safety and sporting infrastructure, giving local athletes the chance to compete on the world stage without leaving the country while introducing foreign competitors to a new sporting region.

Ironman officials note that adding Baku to the international calendar is an important step in expanding the series into new regions, particularly across Eurasia. The decision reflects the city’s growing reputation as a major sporting hub after hosting Formula 1 races and other large scale international events, as well as favourable transport access and climate conditions for a September race.

