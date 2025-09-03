Rostislav Pevtsov: “Azerbaijan gave me the opportunity to develop, reach a high level, and realize my potential” – INTERVIEW

Rostislav Pevtsov has entered a new stage in his career. The athlete, who has participated in three Olympics and represented Azerbaijan for ten years, has also achieved success in Ironman competitions. He is now preparing to compete in the world championship in the “iron distance.”

Pevtsov spoke to Idman.biz in an interview about his most memorable moments over the years, his new goals, and other aspects of his career.

Rostislav, you have already moved to Ironman competitions, finishing second in the race in Emilia-Romagna and third in Krakow. Can we say you have renewed your career?

Yes, we can call it a new chapter. After many years in Olympic triathlon, participating in three Summer Olympics, I wanted to challenge myself in a different format. Ironman is a completely different level of challenge, and it gives me the opportunity to feel new excitement, discover new things about myself in training and competitions, and explore new aspects of my performance.

Undoubtedly, preparation for Ironman is very different from Olympic triathlon distances. How much time is needed to prepare well for an Ironman race?

The difference is significant. Olympic triathlon focuses a lot on speed and intensity, whereas Ironman emphasizes endurance and proper distribution of strength. Preparing for Ironman requires several months of systematic work, and it’s not only about volume, proper recovery, nutrition, and psychological preparation are also very important.

Last year, when you earned the right to compete in the Ironman World Championship, you said it created new goals and motivation. What can we expect from Rostislav Pevtsov in such a prestigious event?

Yes, last year I qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, which gave me a new goal and motivation. I want to fully realize my potential at this distance. My main goal soon is to qualify for the full-distance World Championship in Hawaii next year. It is a special race that every triathlete dreams of, and I am preparing for it.

Competing in three consecutive Summer Olympics is not something everyone achieves. How well do you remember the Olympics, and which race stands out the most?

The Paris Olympics was the most special for me. I was very emotional there because my family was with me, giving me immense support. I knew deep inside that this might be my last Olympics under the Azerbaijani flag. All of this made Paris 2024 unique and unforgettable for me.

You represented Azerbaijan for ten years, progressing from European Games bronze medalist and the continent’s best triathlete to a three-time Olympic participant. What stands out most from these years?

This has been a significant part of my life. Azerbaijan gave me the opportunity to develop, reach a high level, and realize myself as an athlete. Winning a bronze medal at the European Games was one of the brightest moments of my career, as was being named Europe’s best triathlete. These years, the experience, and of course the people I worked with and met are very important to me.

Have you left Olympic triathlon behind, or do you consider returning to it?

I don’t like to say “finished” with a period. Now I am focused on full distances, but sometimes I compete in Olympic distances for Ukraine to maintain my speed and connection with that format. So I am not completely leaving it behind; sport is always open to surprises.

What are your plans for the future, and how do you see the development of your career?

My main goal is to fully realize my potential in long distances and achieve results in world championships and the Ironman series. Being competitive at a high level is very important to me. At the same time, I am developing as a coach, sharing my experience with young athletes. My path is not only about personal results but also about contributing to the development of triathlon around me.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz