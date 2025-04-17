17 April 2025
WTA icon Sara Sorribes announces indefinite break from tennis

Spanish tennis star Sara Sorribes Tormo has announced an indefinite break from professional tennis, citing mental and physical struggles.

The 28-year-old made the announcement via Instagram, stating, “I’ve lost the excitement to train, to improve, and even to go to tournaments… I need to stop and rest. I don’t know if it will be permanent or temporary,” Idman.biz reports.

Sorribes Tormo, currently ranked 40th in singles and 85th in doubles, has been a consistent figure on the WTA Tour since her debut in 2015. Known for her grit and clay-court prowess, she achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 32 in February 2022 and famously defeated world No. 1 Ash Barty at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her most recent singles appearance was at the Copa Colsanitas on April 1, where she lost in the opening round. However, she bounced back in doubles just five days later, winning the title in Bogotá alongside partner Cristina Bucșa.

The timing of her announcement comes just ahead of the WTA 1000 Madrid Open—an event that holds special significance for Sorribes, who lifted the doubles trophy there last year.

While it remains unclear whether her break will be temporary or permanent, the tennis world will be watching closely, hoping for the return of one of Spain’s most spirited competitors.

