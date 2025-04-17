Why Serena Williams didn’t meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX — HEARTFELT REASON

Former professional tennis star Serena Williams and Taylor Swift both lit up the spotlight at Super Bowl LIX, but the highly anticipated fan moment between the sports legend and the pop superstar never happened — and for a thoughtful reason.

While Swift was in the stands supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs lost 40–22 to the Philadelphia Eagles, Serena was soaking in the night with her family, Idman.biz reports, citing Times.

She had planned to surprise her daughter Olympia by getting Swift’s autograph. But seeing Swift emotionally affected by the Chiefs' tough loss, Serena chose not to interrupt.

“I totally get it,” she told Time. “It’s hard when your team is losing.” She joked about being ready to go herself — “Taylor, come get this girl!” — but her protective instincts as a mom and fellow public figure kicked in.

Serena also defended Swift against boos from the crowd, saying, “That’s just awful,” and showed her support online with a message: “I love you Taylor don’t listen to those booo!!”

Her surprise appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show also sparked buzz — especially during the performance of “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake, who was once romantically linked to Williams. But Serena dismissed the gossip, clarifying: “Absolutely not. I would never do that.”

Above all, the night revealed Serena not just as an icon, but as a mom putting her daughter first — and showing quiet respect for another woman navigating the highs and lows of the spotlight.

Idman.biz