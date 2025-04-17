17 April 2025
EN

Why Serena Williams didn’t meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX — HEARTFELT REASON

Tennis
News
17 April 2025 11:28
38
Why Serena Williams didn’t meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX — HEARTFELT REASON

Former professional tennis star Serena Williams and Taylor Swift both lit up the spotlight at Super Bowl LIX, but the highly anticipated fan moment between the sports legend and the pop superstar never happened — and for a thoughtful reason.

While Swift was in the stands supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs lost 40–22 to the Philadelphia Eagles, Serena was soaking in the night with her family, Idman.biz reports, citing Times.

She had planned to surprise her daughter Olympia by getting Swift’s autograph. But seeing Swift emotionally affected by the Chiefs' tough loss, Serena chose not to interrupt.

“I totally get it,” she told Time. “It’s hard when your team is losing.” She joked about being ready to go herself — “Taylor, come get this girl!” — but her protective instincts as a mom and fellow public figure kicked in.

Serena also defended Swift against boos from the crowd, saying, “That’s just awful,” and showed her support online with a message: “I love you Taylor don’t listen to those booo!!”

Her surprise appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show also sparked buzz — especially during the performance of “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake, who was once romantically linked to Williams. But Serena dismissed the gossip, clarifying: “Absolutely not. I would never do that.”

Above all, the night revealed Serena not just as an icon, but as a mom putting her daughter first — and showing quiet respect for another woman navigating the highs and lows of the spotlight.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
16 April 10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
British tennis player Francesca Jones collapses during match - VIDEO
2 April 15:30
Tennis

British tennis player Francesca Jones collapses during match - VIDEO

Francesca Jones has been forced to withdraw from the Colsanitas Cup

Novak Djokovic sets new masters record
24 March 10:55
Tennis

Novak Djokovic sets new masters record

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has set a new record in Masters 1000 tournaments

Novak Djokovic - first time since 2018
9 March 16:05
Tennis

Novak Djokovic - first time since 2018

One of the best players in tennis history, Novak Djokovic, has been disappointing his fans lately
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis

World number one tennis player disqualified
15 February 15:33
Tennis

World number one tennis player disqualified

23-year-old Italian will not compete until May

Most read

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
16 April 10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
Champions League quarterfinals conclude with notable records and firsts
16 April 12:14
Football

Champions League quarterfinals conclude with notable records and firsts

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals has officially wrapped up
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
16 April 14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15 April 15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss