WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it”

British tennis player Harriet Dart has issued an apology after making a controversial remark about her opponent’s hygiene during a match at the Open de Rouen on Tuesday.

Idman.biz reports that Dart was up against French player Lois Boisson and endured a tough start, losing the first set 6-0. At the beginning of the second set, she made an unusual request to the chair umpire, saying:

“Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She’s smelling really bad.”

Following a straight-set defeat (6-0, 6-3), Dart took to Instagram later that evening to express regret over her words.

“Hey everyone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I want to apologise for what I said on court today. It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today.”

