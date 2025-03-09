Novak Djokovic - first time since 2018

One of the best players in tennis history, Novak Djokovic, has been disappointing his fans lately.

Serbian has lost three matches in a row for the first time since 2018, Idman.biz reports

He sensationally lost to the 85th racket of the world, the representative of the Netherlands, Botik van de Zandschulp, in the second round of the tournament in Indian Wells with a score of 2:6, 6:3, 1:6.

Djokovic had previously lost to the Italian Matteo Berrettini in the tournament held in Qatar, and had abandoned the match with Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, citing an injury.

Idman.biz