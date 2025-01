The former world number one Naomi Osaka said goodbye to Australian Open-2025.

Japanese tennis player could not finish the match of the 3rd round, Idman.biz reports.

She fought with Belinda Bencic for a place in the 1/8 finals. Osaka, who took a medical break during the first set, continued the game and lost in a tie-break. The 27-year-old athlete refused to continue the fight after the first set.

Naomi is a four-time champion of Grand Slam tournaments.

Idman.biz