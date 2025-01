Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka will experience the excitement of the final after a long break.

He will play in the decisive match of the tournament in Auckland, Idman.biz reports.

Asian athlete defeated the US representative Alicia Parks in the semi-finals - 6:4, 6:2. This match lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes.

The former first racket of the world played the final in 2022 for the last time.

Idman.biz