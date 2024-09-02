Sea Breeze Cup winners determined - PHOTO

International Sea Breeze Padel Cup IV was concluded.

Idman.biz reports that athletes from Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Russia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Great Britain took part in the competition organized by the Tennis Federation of Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The pair of Vasko Mladenov and Kiril Dimitrov (Bulgaria) won the two-day competition. Deniz Gursoy and Simsek Basaran pair (Turkiye) won the second place, while Kaan Gone and Murat Ulu pair (Turkiye) won the third place.

Vasko Mladenov and Kiril Dimitrov from Bulgaria became the champions in the first stage of the competition, in which 32 people participated. Tamerlan Azizov and Yusif Rzayev from Azerbaijan took the 2nd place, and Deniz Gursoy and Simsek Basaran from Turkiye took the 3rd place.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Head of the Ministry's Sports Department Elnur Mammadov and Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation Mehman Gojayev were among those watching the competition.

Idman.biz