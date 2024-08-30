30 August 2024
EN

Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock 2024 US Open defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp

Tennis
News
30 August 2024 11:04
21
Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock 2024 US Open defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp

WHAT HAPPENED: In the tournament’s most stunning upset to date, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz lost in Round 2 of the 2024 US Open, his worst showing in four consecutive-year Flushing appearances.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was ousted by Dutchman Botic van De Zandschulp, No. 74 in the world, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4.

Alcaraz, who took the title here as a teenager in 2022, has advanced to at least the quarterfinal stage each year since his 2021 debut. Last year, he reached the semifinals as the No. 1 seed at age 20, the youngest top seed in the tournament’s history. Suffice to say, the popular Spaniard has made more than his share of news over the years. But in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night, it was for all the wrong reasons.

Van de Zandschulp was able to show New York his fine form during his straight-sets win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov in Round 1. And the 28-year-old Dutchman has had strong prior results in New York, coming through the qualifiers to play in a quarterfinal match in 2021. But since then, he hasn’t achieved deep runs in majors and has had to play Challenger tournaments to keep his career afloat. There was even talk that he might retire.

You’d never guess that watching the first 15 minutes of the match. In the second game alone, the players got into two extended, cat-and-mouse points with multiple runs to net, dizzy-making lobs and even a tweener. Van de Zandschulp grabbed his first chance to break the Alcaraz serve and then consolidated that break—and very quickly found himself up 4-1.

The 6-foot-3 Dutchman came with a plan to attack the net and he had been successful at all eight of his approaches when Alcaraz started serving in the ensuing game. It was the Spaniard who needed a new strategy and, feeling that pressure, he tried (and missed) a drop shot, donated a few too many forehand errors and, at the 30-minute mark, was facing a set point against him.

Van de Zandschulp kept his cool—he literally showed no emotion—and won the first set, 6-1.

And still Alcaraz kept smiling. Whether it was a who-me-worry bluff or just the sunny Spaniard doing his sunny Spaniard thing, he held his serve to open the second set. The Dutchman responded in kind. But Alcaraz simply wasn’t able to hurt his opponent, with just three winners to 12 unforced errors at that point in the match. The Spaniard dropped serve yet again.

If van de Zandschulp has a weakness, it’s his serve. It’s not a weapon—he had zero aces in his Round 1 match—and his average speed hovered around 105 mph. At the contest’s 30-minute mark, Alcaraz was finally able to break it to level the second set at 2-2.

After a few seesaw games, Alcaraz stepped up to serve at 5-5. He proceeded to donate three forehand errors and, to lose the game, a double fault. When the Dutchman served next, he took the second set 7-5.

Coming back from two sets down is the true sign of a champion. And the crowd in Arthur Ashe was expecting just that. So there was a marked darkening of the collective mood when Alcaraz dropped serve to go down 3-2 in the third set. But then van de Zandschulp failed to consolidate the break, hitting a double fault (his seventh in the match) to lose the game.

To level the set to 4-4, the Dutchman hit an ace (his second). More to the point, he kept up the familiar pattern of slicing up the court with sharp, deep angles, putting pressure on the Alcaraz serve yet again.

And as the match turned two hours and 15 minutes old, the Dutchman had set himself up to serve it out. Would he lose his nerve? He would not. In a minute’s time, he was serving at 40-0. That serve was unreturned. Van de Zandschulp won the set, 6-4, and the match.

In a post-match press conference, a subdued Alcaraz confessed feelings of “confusion,” as well as “a lot of emotions I couldn’t control.” He admitted to assuming his opponent might have given him “more free points,” adding that “I didn’t know how to manage that.” Ever a student of the game, he also vowed, “I have to think about it. I have to learn about it.”

WHAT IT MEANS: Van de Zandschulp advances to Round 3, where he’ll take on England’s Jack Draper, the No. 25 seed, who looked dominant in his straight-sets win over Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta. The Dutchman’s section of the draw now becomes a favorable one, with No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur as a potential threat.

Idman.biz

Related news

US tennis players left the Olympic Village - REASON
28 July 13:03
Paris-2024

US tennis players left the Olympic Village - REASON

It was said by Coco Gauff, who decided to stay in the village
Although he reached the final two years later...
21 July 18:10
Tennis

Although he reached the final two years later...

The Spanish tennis player lost to Nunu Borjesh in 2 sets
Novak's dream of revenge, who could not win against top-10 opponents
14 July 13:56
Tennis

Novak's dream of revenge, who could not win against top-10 opponents

The men's final match of the Wimbildon-2024 tennis tournament will be held today
Djokovic scored 1000
7 July 16:16
Tennis

Djokovic scored 1000

He signed this result in a meeting with Alexei Popyrin at Wimbledon 2024
After Novak, Murray out of Wimbledon-2024
23 June 17:04
Tennis

After Novak, Murray out of Wimbledon-2024

37-year-old refused the Grand Slam due to injury
Forlan started practicing tennis
22 June 16:11
Tennis

Forlan started practicing tennis

He started practicing professional tennis

Most read

One Olympics, nine debuts
27 August 16:11
Chess

One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today
The football player who lost consciousness died
28 August 16:37
World football

The football player who lost consciousness died

A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital