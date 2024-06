Arina Sabalenka will not be able to participate in the Paris-2024 Olympics.

As Idman.biz reports, the Belarusian tennis player herself made a statement about this.

The number 3 female tennis player in the world announced that she made such a decision due to the busy schedule and the change of the court cover.

It should be noted that Arina participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and stopped competing in the 2nd stage.

Idman.biz