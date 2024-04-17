20 April 2024
Azerbaijan's table tennis players took the third place in the international competition

17 April 2024 11:04
Azerbaijan's table tennis players took the third place in the international competition

Azerbaijan's national team of under-15 table tennis players was awarded the prize of the international competition in Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that the team consisting of Banu Baytalli and Shabnam Mansurova took the third place the "Turkish States" Tournament organized in Balıkesir under the guidance of coach Zakir Javadov.

Kazakhstan took the first place, Turkiye took the second place.

It should be noted that athletes from Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Northern Cyprus took part in the competition.

Idman.biz

