20 November 2025
EN

WATCH: Rafael Nadal surprises fans with return to practice

Tennis
News
20 November 2025 13:44
35
Although Spain’s tennis legend Rafael Nadal announced his retirement a year ago, he has recently surprised everyone by returning to the court.

According to Idman.Biz, the 22-time Grand Slam champion trained alongside Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala. This session is considered Nadal’s first serious preparation after a long hiatus.

Videos of Nadal’s training have generated significant interest in the tennis community. Many experts noted that his physical condition looks good and that he displayed high motivation during the drills.

Fans’ biggest question remains whether Nadal could return to Roland Garros in 2026. The Spanish star has won the Paris tournament 14 times, and it has become a symbol of his career. If his condition permits, another historic attempt by the legend is not ruled out.

Although Nadal has not officially announced a comeback, this training session is seen as a sign that he has not completely stepped away from the sport.

Idman.Biz

