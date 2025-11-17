Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa celebrates 28th birthday amid recovery - PHOTO

On November 15, Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa turned 28.

According to Idman.Biz, the athlete spent the day with her family and later shared joyful photos from the celebration on social media.

The world No. 25 ended her season early in late September due to injury. Now, during her recovery and well-deserved rest, Badosa has been actively posting photos and videos enjoying life. Previously, rumors circulated online that she had registered on the OnlyFans platform.

Back Injury Challenges

Badosa’s career-high ranking was world No. 2 in the WTA, but injuries have prevented her from fully realizing her potential. Her most difficult period came with a serious back injury in 2023, which made her consider quitting tennis. However, she returned, finishing 66th that year and climbing to No. 12 in 2024, including winning the WTA 250 tournament in Washington.

Unfortunately, injuries resurfaced this year, causing her to retire from a third-round match at the Beijing Masters against Karolina Muchova and ultimately end her season early.

Relationship with Tsitsipas

Her performances were also affected by a two-year relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The couple was highly public, sharing a joint social media account and frequently appearing in the media and on magazine covers. The relationship was taxing, with a brief breakup in 2024, though they reunited later. Friends noted that the relationship affected Tsitsipas’s game, and he currently sits 34th in the ATP rankings. The couple eventually split in July 2025, shortly after early exits from Wimbledon. Badosa has not publicly entered a new relationship since.

Birthday ribbons carried the message: “28 and still sexy and free.” Despite the challenges of injury, Badosa appears happy, supported by loyal friends and loving family.

Recently, Badosa spent several days in Dubai with Arina Sabalenka. “I really enjoy spending time with Paula. We had a few fun days there… I just like being in Dubai. There’s good food, in the evenings I hang out with friends, and of course, during the day I work hard. But I also get to spend some time with friends,” Sabalenka shared.

Idman.Biz