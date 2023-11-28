29 November 2023
EN

Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 2 gold medals in "Balkan Cup"

Taekwondo
News
28 November 2023 11:56
Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 2 gold medals in "Balkan Cup"

Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 2 gold medals at the "Balkan Cup" held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Idman.biz reports that under the leadership of head coach Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Sanan Hashimov, Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) and Milad Beigi Harchegani (+87 kg) defeated all their opponents and climbed to the top of the podium.

Magomedov started the fight from the 1/8 finals. He reached the final by defeating his Bulgarian, Spanish and Albanian opponents in a row. Gashim confidently fought with the Italian athlete in the decisive match and won the title of winner.

The Azerbaijani world champion Harchegani defeated Croatian, North Macedonian and Spanish taekwondo players and became the strongest in his weight class.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo players will participate in the Grand Prix final stage
11:58
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo players will participate in the Grand Prix final stage

Azerbaijan's Para taekwondo team left for Manchester, England
Azerbaijani taekwondo players will compete in the "Balkan Cup"
26 November 12:03
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo players will compete in the "Balkan Cup"

"Balkan Cup" will be organized on November 27
Our taekwondo player won a gold medal in Jordan
10 November 18:20
Taekwondo

Our taekwondo player won a gold medal in Jordan

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov won a gold medal at the international President's Cup in Jordan
Our taekwondo players went to Jordan for a training camp
1 November 15:21
Taekwondo

Our taekwondo players went to Jordan for a training camp

The women's and men's national Taekwondo team of Azerbaijan went to Jordan
1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals from Azerbaijan in Belgrade - PHOTO
24 October 16:44
Taekwondo

1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals from Azerbaijan in Belgrade - PHOTO

The Open European Taekwondo Championship among children was held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia
5 medals from Azerbaijani taekwondo players in Doha - PHOTO
23 October 12:37
Taekwondo

5 medals from Azerbaijani taekwondo players in Doha - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Taekwondo national team finished the Qatar Open Championship held in Doha with 5 medals

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena