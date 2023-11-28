Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 2 gold medals in "Balkan Cup"

Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 2 gold medals at the "Balkan Cup" held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Idman.biz reports that under the leadership of head coach Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Sanan Hashimov, Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) and Milad Beigi Harchegani (+87 kg) defeated all their opponents and climbed to the top of the podium.

Magomedov started the fight from the 1/8 finals. He reached the final by defeating his Bulgarian, Spanish and Albanian opponents in a row. Gashim confidently fought with the Italian athlete in the decisive match and won the title of winner.

The Azerbaijani world champion Harchegani defeated Croatian, North Macedonian and Spanish taekwondo players and became the strongest in his weight class.

