Azerbaijani taekwondo referees have received another assignment.

Idman.biz reports that, according to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation's press service, international referees Rza Majidov and Seymur Mammadov will officiate at the Kazakhstan Open Taekwondo Championship for youth. The competition, which began today, will conclude on March 14.

The tournament serves as a qualification for the World Championship, so all matches will be officiated by international-grade referees.

Idman.biz