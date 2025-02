Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes have secured their first medal at the Turkish Open held in Antalya.

Ulvi Mammadov (37 kg) from the Kristal Absheron club achieved this success, Idman.biz reports.

He won a silver medal in the youth competition. On his way to the final, Mammadov triumphed over 5 opponents but was ultimately defeated by his Turkish rival in the decisive match.

Idman.biz