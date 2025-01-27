Gashim Magomedov: "I’m 25, and there’s still gunpowder left"

In a recent interview, Gashim Magomedov, Azerbaijan’s taekwondo star, shared his thoughts on his performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the 58 kg weight class.

Magomedov revealed that despite his disappointment over not winning gold, he remains focused on his future goals. "My friends joke that I purposely took second place in Paris to win gold at the next Olympics," he said. "I admit, I felt a bit disappointed not taking first place in Paris. Generally, winning silver feels harder than winning bronze, and in my case, it was even worse because I knew my opponent well and had beaten him before. I was confident going into the final, but I got injured in the first minute."

The injury occurred when Magomedov was accidentally struck in the fibula by his South Korean opponent, Park Tae-Jun. "I couldn’t continue after the injury. I even suspected it was a fracture, but the doctors later diagnosed it as a bone contusion. After the strike, I really wanted to continue, but it was the first time in my career that my leg ‘went out,’" he explained.

Despite the setback, Magomedov, now 25, is determined to continue his career and is already preparing for the next challenge. "I’m still young and have more to give," he stated. "I’ll keep working hard. My goal is to win Olympic gold, and I believe this journey isn’t over yet. The silver medal I earned in Paris will motivate me even more to win gold in Los Angeles 2028."

Magomedov also spoke about his attachment to the Olympic medal he won, noting that he was very careful to protect it, even when it started showing signs of wear. "I noticed the medal was beginning to tarnish a bit, and I was upset. I thought maybe I hadn’t protected it well enough. But then I found a warranty document in French, stating the medal could be replaced if necessary, which made me feel better," he said.

Back in Azerbaijan, the National Olympic Committee contacted him about the condition of his medal, and he reported that it was still in good condition but hoped for improvements. "The most important thing is not the medal itself but reaching the podium at the Olympics. What I gained in Paris is far more valuable to me internally," Magomedov concluded.

On January 23, the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee sent an official letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the quality deterioration of Olympic medals.

