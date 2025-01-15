15 January 2025
EN

U21 Azerbaijan Championship to be held

Taekwondo
News
15 January 2025 16:37
16
U21 Azerbaijan Championship to be held

"There are promising taekwondo athletes in the U21 age group."

This statement was made by Elnur Amanov, the newly appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 taekwondo national team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

Amanov shared his thoughts on his appointment, stating that the role of the U21 head coach has become crucial: "Until now, only the European Championship was held in this age group. However, this year, a World Championship will also take place. For this reason, the federation's leadership appointed me as the head coach and Zahid Mammadov as the assistant coach. We will work hard to improve the athletes’ preparation and achieve successful results."

The experienced coach emphasized that the primary focus right now is to form the team: "Initially, we will hold the U21 Azerbaijan Championship. After that, we will know which athletes will be included in the team. The U21 group includes both younger athletes and those from the senior category. Once the national team is formed, preparations for the European and World Championships will begin. Our main goal is to win medals at both prestigious events."

Amanov will continue his work with the men’s national team alongside his duties with the U21 squad.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gashim Magomedov: "I will soon return my Olympic medal" - PHOTO
14:32
Taekwondo

Gashim Magomedov: "I will soon return my Olympic medal" - PHOTO

Magomedov noted visible signs of wear and tear on the medal
Azerbaijani athlete to return medal from Paris 2024 - Reason revealed
13:43
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani athlete to return medal from Paris 2024 - Reason revealed

Anar Baghirov, Head of the International Relations Department of the National Olympic Committee, confirmed this
Zahid Mammadov appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 taekwondo team
14 January 18:23
Taekwondo

Zahid Mammadov appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 taekwondo team

The new head coach for Azerbaijan's U21 Taekwondo national team has been announced
Azerbaijani taekwondo team starts first training camp of 2025 - PHOTO
14 January 17:23
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo team starts first training camp of 2025 - PHOTO

The main focus of the camp is on general physical conditioning
New head coach appointed for Azerbaijan’s taekwondo national team
14 January 16:22
Taekwondo

New head coach appointed for Azerbaijan’s taekwondo national team

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo National Team has announced a significant appointment within its coaching staff
Taekwondo athletes to open the season in Al-Fujairah
14 January 11:49
Taekwondo

Taekwondo athletes to open the season in Al-Fujairah

The first international competition of the year for taekwondo athletes will take place in Al-Fujairah, UAE

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"