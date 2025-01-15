U21 Azerbaijan Championship to be held

"There are promising taekwondo athletes in the U21 age group."

This statement was made by Elnur Amanov, the newly appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 taekwondo national team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

Amanov shared his thoughts on his appointment, stating that the role of the U21 head coach has become crucial: "Until now, only the European Championship was held in this age group. However, this year, a World Championship will also take place. For this reason, the federation's leadership appointed me as the head coach and Zahid Mammadov as the assistant coach. We will work hard to improve the athletes’ preparation and achieve successful results."

The experienced coach emphasized that the primary focus right now is to form the team: "Initially, we will hold the U21 Azerbaijan Championship. After that, we will know which athletes will be included in the team. The U21 group includes both younger athletes and those from the senior category. Once the national team is formed, preparations for the European and World Championships will begin. Our main goal is to win medals at both prestigious events."

Amanov will continue his work with the men’s national team alongside his duties with the U21 squad.

