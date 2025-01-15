15 January 2025
Azerbaijani athlete to return medal from Paris 2024 – Reason revealed

15 January 2025 13:43
Azerbaijani athlete Gashim Magomedov, who won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, will return the medal due to its poor quality, the National Olympic Committee announced.

Idman.biz reports that Anar Baghirov, Head of the International Relations Department of the National Olympic Committee, confirmed this in an interview with Oxu.Az.

"The silver medal won by Gashim Magomedov at the Paris Summer Olympics showed signs of wear and tear. The medals of other athletes will also be inspected, and if any issues are found, they will be returned as well," Baghirov explained.

More than 100 medals have been returned by athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to complaints about poor manufacturing quality. Following the initial complaints, the organizing committee promised to replace the medals of all athletes who reported damage or poor quality. In response to the widespread returns, Mark Schwartz, Director of the Paris Mint, made the decision to dismiss three heads of the production department.

