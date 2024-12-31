31 December 2024
Medals won by Azerbaijani taekwondo players in 2024

31 December 2024 11:29
The number of medals won by Azerbaijani taekwondo players in international competitions during 2024 has been announced.

Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

It was reported that Azerbaijani taekwondo players won a total of 104 medals, including 27 gold, 25 silver and 52 bronze medals.

Last year, Azerbaijani representatives won a total of 11 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals in the prestigious parataekwondo competitions.

One of the biggest successes of the year was the silver medal won by Azerbaijani taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. It is gratifying that Azerbaijani parataekwondo representatives Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg, K44) and Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg, K44) won the first medals of the Paralympic Games for Azerbaijan.

European and world champion, participant of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Imamaddin Khalilov achieved historic success in the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games and won the first gold medal in parataekwondo. Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg) took the third place on the podium in Paris 2024.

Idman.biz

