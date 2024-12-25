Azerbaijan Taekwondo Championship postponed due to plane crash

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Championship has undergone a schedule change.

According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation's (ATF) press service, the youth and junior national championships and the adult Azerbaijan Championship matches scheduled for December 26 have been postponed. The delay comes in response to the national mourning declared on December 26 following the crash of an AZAL Airlines plane, Idman.biz reports.

The matches originally set for December 26 will now take place on December 27.

Idman.biz