Meeting on the National Taekwondo Championship held at the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation - PHOTOS

The Vice President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF), Hikmet Samedov, met with coaches and trainers representing various clubs, societies, and sports organizations from both the capital and the regions. The meeting was held in preparation for the upcoming national championships among juniors, youth, and adults, scheduled to begin on December 24.

Idman.biz reports that the event was attended by ATF Vice President Niyamaddin Pashayev and the federation's Secretary-General, Rustam Bagirli.

During the meeting, achievements in taekwondo throughout 2024 were highlighted, and discussions were held on the preparation process for the national championships.

Hikmet Samedov emphasized the importance of continuously improving the knowledge and skills of coaches to further develop taekwondo in Azerbaijan.

Coaches and trainers shared their suggestions regarding the training of athletes in different regions of the country.

