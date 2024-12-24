24 December 2024
EN

Meeting on the National Taekwondo Championship held at the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation - PHOTOS

Taekwondo
News
24 December 2024 09:21
25
Meeting on the National Taekwondo Championship held at the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation - PHOTOS

The Vice President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF), Hikmet Samedov, met with coaches and trainers representing various clubs, societies, and sports organizations from both the capital and the regions. The meeting was held in preparation for the upcoming national championships among juniors, youth, and adults, scheduled to begin on December 24.

Idman.biz reports that the event was attended by ATF Vice President Niyamaddin Pashayev and the federation's Secretary-General, Rustam Bagirli.

During the meeting, achievements in taekwondo throughout 2024 were highlighted, and discussions were held on the preparation process for the national championships.

Hikmet Samedov emphasized the importance of continuously improving the knowledge and skills of coaches to further develop taekwondo in Azerbaijan.

Coaches and trainers shared their suggestions regarding the training of athletes in different regions of the country.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani referee named best at Bosnia and Herzegovina Open 2024
26 November 10:54
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani referee named best at Bosnia and Herzegovina Open 2024

Abdullayeva earned this recognition for her outstanding officiating during the competition
Two more medals from Azerbaijan at Bosnia and Herzegovina Open 2024
26 November 09:53
Taekwondo

Two more medals from Azerbaijan at Bosnia and Herzegovina Open 2024

Two of our athletes secured spots on the podium in the seniors' category
Azerbaijan taekwondo athletes win 2 medals at Bosnia Open
25 November 11:14
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan taekwondo athletes win 2 medals at Bosnia Open

The competition, which began on November 24, featured five young athletes from Azerbaijan
Sayyad Dadashov: "Although I targeted the championship, I fell short this time"
23 November 13:10
Taekwondo

Sayyad Dadashov: "Although I targeted the championship, I fell short this time"

He a taekwondo athlete from the Azerbaijan national team, gave an interview to Idman.biz
Azerbaijan wins first medal at European Taekwondo Championships - PHOTO
21 November 10:48
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan wins first medal at European Taekwondo Championships - PHOTO

The European Taekwondo Championship for athletes under 21 has officially begun
European Champion Darya Huseynova honors martyred father’s legacy with gold
12 November 16:45
Taekwondo

European Champion Darya Huseynova honors martyred father’s legacy with gold

"This was my first international competition, and I’m thrilled to have won"

Most read

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal
23 December 10:54
Football

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era
Nico Williams in PSG's goal
22 December 18:14
Football

Nico Williams in PSG's goal

PSG aimed to transfer the striker of the Spanish national team, Nico Williams
Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"
22 December 12:21
Football

Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"

26-year-old Spanish defender of Chelsea talked about his famous hairstyle
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"
22 December 18:03
Football

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo