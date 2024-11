The Azerbaijan Taekwondo team has earned two medals at the international Bosnia Open held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Idman.biz, Vasif Salimov (68 kg) claimed the gold medal after defeating all his opponents, while Eljan Aliyev (78 kg) secured third place.

The competition, which began on November 24, featured five young athletes from Azerbaijan, with senior competitors joining the tournament starting today.

