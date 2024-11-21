Azerbaijan wins first medal at European Taekwondo Championships - PHOTO

The European Taekwondo Championship for athletes under 21 has officially begun.

According to Idman.biz, the event kicked off in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, where medalists in four weight categories were determined on the first day of competition.

Azerbaijan's national team had six taekwondo athletes compete, with Sayad Dadashov earning the country's first medal of the tournament. Competing in the 54 kg weight class, Dadashov defeated all his opponents leading up to the semifinals. However, he fell just short of reaching the final, settling for a bronze medal.

In the same weight category, Rahid Valiyev was eliminated in the 1/32 finals. Additionally, Eljan Aliyev (74 kg) was knocked out in the 1/32 finals, Huseyn Khudiyev (74 kg) in the 1/16 finals, and Nijat Ismayilzada (74 kg) was eliminated in the 1/8 finals. Leyla Bashirova (57 kg) also did not make it past the 1/16 finals.

The Azerbaijani team has sent 10 male and 8 female taekwondo athletes to the competition.

