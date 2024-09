Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 13 medals in the international tournament - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's young taekwondo players won 13 medals at the G-1 category Riga open tournament held in Latvia.

Ilyas Hatamli (48 kilograms), Muhammad Hasanli (51 kilograms), Fuad Maharramli (55 kilograms) and Elcan Aliyev (78 kilograms) won gold medals in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Nargiz Kazimova (63 kilograms) and Yunis Huseynov (68 kilograms) lost in the final and won the silver medal.

Other athletes are Nilufar Borci (49 kilograms), Sehri Jalalova (55 kilograms), Fatima Hasanova (59 kilograms), Harun Salmanzade (51 kilograms), Ziya Hasanli (59 kilograms), Huseyn Khudiyev (73 kilograms) and Allahverdi Mammadov (+78 kilogram) and won bronze medals.

The team will return to Baku on September 16.

Idman.biz