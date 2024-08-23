Gashim Magomedov: "Remember this, I will become an Olympic champion" - VIDEO - PHOTO

The next edition of Idman Bizimle was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was the Azerbaijani taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov, who won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The European champion, who rose to the second step of the podium in the weight class of 58 kg, shared his impressions about the competition.

Speaking about the final match, the taekwondo player spoke about the misunderstanding between him and his South Korean opponent, Park Tae-Jun.

Talking about his future goals, the athlete said that he will definitely become an Olympic champion.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz