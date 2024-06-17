17 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijani taekwondo player won a silver medal at the European interclub championship - PHOTO

Taekwondo
News
17 June 2024 14:25
20
The European Taekwondo Championship was held in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

Idman.biz reports that the taekwondo player of the Alpman club of Azerbaijan has risen to the podium in the competition.

Salima Guliyeva, competing in the 46 kg weight class, finished the European Championship with a silver medal. The athlete who protected the honor of Azerbaijan national team defeated Maria Magdalini Mytiliniou (Greece) with a score of 2:0 in the 1/8 finals. He was followed by Ashley Lightfoot (Great Britain) by the same score. Guliyeva also showed her strength against Lilli Ettelbruck (Germany) in the semi-finals - 2:0.

Azerbaijani taekwondo player faced Turkish Nazli Kesgin in the final. The tense battle ended in favor of the opponent (2:0). As a result, Azerbaijani taekwondo player finished the competition with a silver medal.

Idman.biz

