14 June 2024
Taekwondo at the Junior Olympic Games

Taekwondo
14 June 2024 11:58
Taekwondo has been included in the program of the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Dakar in 2026.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

World Taekwondo was also informed about this. This was the 25th sport included in the program of the multisport event.

It should be noted that taekwondo will be included in the program of the Youth Olympic Games for the 4th time. The competition will be held from October 31 to November 13.

