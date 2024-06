The Azerbaijani national team of male taekwondo players left for Jordan.

Idman.biz reports that the team will be in the training camp for 2 weeks under the leadership of head coach Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Elnur Amanov in Amman.

The coaching staff took Gashim Magomedov, Parviz Iskenderov, Sayyad Dadashov, Eltaj Gafarov, Adil Eyvazov and Vagif Hajiyev to training.

The exercises are preparatory to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and the European Universiade of Students.

