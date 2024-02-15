One more medal from Azerbaijan in Antalya - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's national taekwondo team won another medal at the Turkish open championship held in Antalya.

Idman.biz reports that Javad Aghayev advanced to the podium of the Azerbaijan national team, which is fighting under the leadership of head coach Mammad Abdullayev.

The national member competing in the 74 kg weight class finished the championship with a bronze medal.

With this, the number of medals won by our team in Antalya reached 7. Before Aghayev, who was 3rd in the senior category, Huseyn Abbasli (148 cm), Maryam Jafarova (152 cm) won gold, Murad Janaliyev (152 cm), Novruz Aliyev (168 cm), Chingiz Hasanov (172 cm) won silver and Gulay Aliyeva (160 cm) in the junior competition. cm) won the bronze award.

Gunduz Abdullayev, chief judge of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, was selected as the best referee of the championship.

Idman.biz