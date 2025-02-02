2 February 2025
EN

Another award from Azerbaijani table tennis players in Doha

Table tennis
News
2 February 2025 12:08
18
WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 table tennis tournament continues in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

On the next day of the tournament, members of Azerbaijan qualifying team, Marziyya Nurmatova and Aylin Askerova, took third place on the podium according to the results of the doubles competition, Idman.biz reports.

Earlier, Azerbaijani representatives Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli achieved the same result in the mixed doubles competition.

WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 tournament will conclude today.

Idman.biz

