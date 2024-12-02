Head coach’s expectations for Azerbaijani swimmers in Tartu

"Azerbaijani swimmers will compete for medals at the international tournament."

Speaking about the upcoming Estonia Open Winter Championship, the head coach of Azerbaijan’s national swimming team, Rashad Abdurrahmanov, expressed confidence in his athletes, Idman.biz reports.

In a statement to the Swimming Federation’s press service, he said, "Our athletes are training intensively, and we hope they will showcase their skills at the highest level during the competition."

The head coach also highlighted the success of the Azerbaijan Open Winter Championship for the national team:

"Considering the rigorous training sessions the athletes have undergone recently—spending three hours daily from November 5 to 24 at the Kur Olympic Sports and Training Center in Mingachevir—their impressive medal haul and outstanding performances are truly commendable. It’s encouraging to see swimmers from various regions of Azerbaijan, such as Nakhchivan, Ganja, Barda, Shamkir, and others, participate in such competitions and fight for medals. This demonstrates the growing interest in aquatic sports across the country and the increasing skill level of our athletes."

The Estonia Open Championship will take place in Tartu from December 18 to 23.

Idman.biz