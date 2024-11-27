Azerbaijani underwater swimmers set a record in Chisinau: "We achieved excellent results"

"This achievement includes national records in this sport."

This was stated by Azerbaijani underwater swimmer Namig Ahmadzada in an interview with Idman.biz.

The athlete shared his success at the international competition held in Chisinau, Moldova. He mentioned that the Azerbaijani team, consisting of four athletes, won three medals and set national records: “We have represented Azerbaijan in various competitions across different countries over the years. In the tournament held in Moldova, I was joined by Denis Novatorjin, Naila Novotorjina, and Fariz Muslumov. Denis is also our coach. We joined the competition together, and we achieved excellent results. The achievements we gained are national records in this sport. Additionally, we finished the tournament with three medals.”

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz