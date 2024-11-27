27 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijani underwater swimmers set a record in Chisinau: "We achieved excellent results"

Swimming
News
27 November 2024 13:06
19
Azerbaijani underwater swimmers set a record in Chisinau: "We achieved excellent results"

"This achievement includes national records in this sport."

This was stated by Azerbaijani underwater swimmer Namig Ahmadzada in an interview with Idman.biz.

The athlete shared his success at the international competition held in Chisinau, Moldova. He mentioned that the Azerbaijani team, consisting of four athletes, won three medals and set national records: “We have represented Azerbaijan in various competitions across different countries over the years. In the tournament held in Moldova, I was joined by Denis Novatorjin, Naila Novotorjina, and Fariz Muslumov. Denis is also our coach. We joined the competition together, and we achieved excellent results. The achievements we gained are national records in this sport. Additionally, we finished the tournament with three medals.”

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Swimming Championship kicks off
15:10
Swimming

Azerbaijan Swimming Championship kicks off

The Azerbaijan Open Winter Swimming Championship has officially begun
Exploring the costs of swimming in Azerbaijan: Accessibility, challenges, and future prospects - RESEARCH
21 November 17:20
Swimming

Exploring the costs of swimming in Azerbaijan: Accessibility, challenges, and future prospects - RESEARCH

Obviously, the costs of swimming differ from those of other sports, and today, a key question is how the costs relate to the quality of the service
Tamerlan Abdullazade: "We will recreate the National Team on Water Polo"
7 September 13:03
Swimming

Tamerlan Abdullazade: "We will recreate the National Team on Water Polo"

"We will choose athletes in the age category"
The new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team was presented to the public
7 September 13:00
Swimming

The new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team was presented to the public

Chronopoulos stressed that this is the first time he will be working outside his country
Farid Gayibov: "It is pleasing that the number of participants is increasing year by year"
31 August 16:18
Swimming

Farid Gayibov: "It is pleasing that the number of participants is increasing year by year"

"Even compared to last year, the number of participants in the competition has increased by 2 times"
"Let's cross Kur?!" The awarding ceremony of the open water swimming competition was held - PHOTO
31 August 16:02
Swimming

"Let's cross Kur?!" The awarding ceremony of the open water swimming competition was held - PHOTO

The main purpose of the competition is to promote, spread and develop water sports

Most read

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans