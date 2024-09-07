The new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team was presented to the public

The new head coach of the Azerbaijan national water polo team was presented to the public.

The event was held in the Baku Water Sports Palace, Idman.biz reports.

Tamerlan Abdullazade, vice president of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, new head coach Panagiotis Chronopoulos, members of the federation and media representatives took part in the ceremony.

Tamerlan Abdullazade said that the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation is developing many branches of this sport: "We are implementing a number of projects with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. We want to develop water polo in our country. We are taking the necessary steps for this. We wish success to our new coach. We have discussed down to the smallest details in this sport."

Greek specialist Panagiotis Chronopoulos stressed that this is the first time he will be working outside his country: "I liked Azerbaijan very much. We will work to do high-level work in this field. We will do our best for the development of water polo."

Panagiotis replaced Azer Babayev in this post.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz