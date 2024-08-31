Farid Gayibov: "It is pleasing that the number of participants is increasing year by year"

"Let's cross Kur" competition has already become a tradition.

It was done by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov at the "Let's cross Kur?!" event organized in Mingachevir, he said in a statement to journalists after the awarding ceremony of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The minister said that this event was held for the third time: "This competition was held for the first time in Baku on the Caspian Sea. The good thing is that the number of participants is increasing every year. Even compared to last year, the number of participants in the competition has increased by 2 times. The jeeps in our counting company were no longer counting the number of participants. We think that we will increase the number of jeeps next year."

According to him, there are certain plans to attract participants from foreign countries to this competition: "We are also negotiating with the Organization of Turkish States about this. We proposed a project and it was implemented. We have other events related to swimming. This is the "Ring Together" project that we have already organized twice. In our project, people of different age groups start competing at the same time in the swimming pools of all the Olympic Complexes operating in Azerbaijan. Above all, I would like to express my thanks to the organizing committee, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and the Baku City Circle for organizing such an event."

"Let's cross Kur?!" 500 participants took part in the open water swimming competition.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz